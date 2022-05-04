Australia Zoo launching NFT project to help protect wildlife and wild places on Algorand, the world's greenest blockchain

World famous Australia Zoo has collaborated with Meadow Labs to create a unique Australian wildlife themed NFT collection leveraging Algorand's carbon-negative blockchain technology.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Australia Zoo's Wildlife Warriors, 100% of primary proceeds will be donated towards Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors conservation efforts.



BRISBANE, Australia, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home of the Crocodile Hunter, Australia Zoo has today announced its foray into the realm of digital art and Web3 with the launch of its "Wildlife Warriors" NFT (non-fungible token) project.

Created on Algorand - the world's first carbon-negative blockchain with 0.01 gas and transaction fees (transaction fees get converted into carbon offsets) - the limited NFT series celebrates the 20th anniversary of Australia Zoo's Wildlife Warriors and is centred on raising awareness and funds to protect Australia's wildlife and wild places; a cause that is at the heart of Australia Zoo and its world renowned owners, the Irwin's.

In partnership with Meadow Labs , an Australian-based technology startup focused on creating the world's most meaningful digital collecting experiences by activating ubiquitous brands within the NFT arena, the rare NFT project will comprise of a series of drops, each focusing on a different Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors animal. The NFTs will be randomly generated, non deterministic, utility-driven and 100 per cent unique to the buyer (no duplicates).

Available globally, the NFTs can be purchased with fiat on-ramping via MoonPay. This will allow customers to buy cryptocurrencies directly from the bespoke webstore, simplifying the process and allowing NFTs to be accessible to everyone.

Co-founder and CEO of Meadow Labs, Martin Kelly, said: "We're really excited to partner with Australia Zoo in their first foray into Web3 and their mission of fighting for the planet's wildlife and wild places, one NFT at a time. This is a sensational example of what innovative brands can achieve when they open themselves up to the endless possibilities that Web3 has to offer. This is just the beginning of a long term partnership to create an "NFT for good" movement that builds on ensuring we all have a sustainable future."

Robert Irwin of Australia Zoo added: "At Australia Zoo we're always open to new ways that can help continue our Wildlife Warriors mission. Any innovation that can help our conservation efforts, particularly one that shares our vision of protecting the planet, is something we're thrilled to support. This green chain and new technology allows us a new avenue to continue to fight for the protection of our wildlife and wild places."

For more information including timings for the first NFT drop, and to secure a spot to buy ahead of the public mint, an exclusive "Allow List" will launch on 4 May. Visit australiazoonfts.com to sign up.

About Australia Zoo :

Australia Zoo, home of the Crocodile Hunter, has a team of passionate wildlife conservationists who are achieving monumental strides in the world of conservation and research. Guests can meet over 1,200 animals and check out exciting exhibits like the African savannah, Grace's Bird Garden, Tiger Temple, and the Crocodile Environmental Park. Visit their newest habitat Elephantasia where the critically endangered Sumatran elephants enjoy their own sanctuary with hundreds of acres to play and roam. Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin are determined to make a positive impact on the planet and create a world where humans and wildlife can peacefully coexist, as Steve envisioned. To find out more, visit www.australiazoo.com.au .

About Wildlife Warriors :

Wildlife Warriors was established in 2002 by Steve and Terri Irwin as a way to include and involve other caring people in the protection of injured, threatened or endangered wildlife - from the individual animal to an entire species. Today, with eleven global conservation projects and three vast conservation properties, Wildlife Warriors continues to protect the precious lives of our wildlife and carry on Steve's dream to save one, save the species. Wildlife Warriors' flagship project, the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, is one of the largest and busiest of its kind in the world, having treated over 110,000 animals since opening its doors in 2004. To find out more about Wildlife Warriors, visit www.wildlifewarriors.org.au.

About Meadow Labs :



Meadow Labs is an Australian product-based agency that offers both sales strategy, PR services and the technology needed to help brands and creators bring their NFT dreams to life by adding another product or element to their business.

Created by technology specialists Martin Kelly and Serken Terek, the company was inspired by the world of possibilities that Web 3.0 presents. Meadow Labs is backed by Meld Ventures, an established venture firm dedicated to supporting the best and brightest new ideas within the blockchain space.

Launched in early 2022, Meadow Labs' team is currently 100 per cent remote and has ambitions of becoming a global leader in the market.

About Algorand :

Algorand is transforming economic models and economies of all kinds. Founded by Turing Award–winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand's high–performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry–from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, our sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2000+ global organisations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australia-zoo-launching-nft-project-to-help-protect-wildlife-and-wild-places-on-algorand-the-worlds-greenest-blockchain-301539551.html

SOURCE Algorand