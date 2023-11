Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart enters rare earths business in Brazil

Gina Rinehart-backed Brazilian Rare Earths will list on the ASX with a market capitalization of $315 million ($220 million). The company will hit the bourse on December 18. The listing is by way of 34 million new shares at $1.47 ($0.93).Canaccord Genuity and Petra Capital are working to raise $32 million. Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting took part in the company’s pre-IPO raise. The company has 461 square kilometers of tenements in Brazil with a maiden JORC resource of 169 Mt at 1,526 parts per million total rare earth oxides. The project in Bahia, North Eastern Brazil, is one of the few potential producers with offtake not already committed to China. The project is accessible by sealed roads, has access to clean hydro power via existing high-voltage power lines, and is located <200km from a major deep-water port.Related Article: Rinehart buys 18% stake in Azure Minerals to block SQM takeover Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel