Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street on upbeat economic data and optimism that the U.S.-China trade deal is intact. Nevertheless, investors remain cautious due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 30.60 points or 0.51 percent to 5,985.00, after touching a high of 5,999.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 32.50 points or 0.54 percent to 6,101.80. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday.

Gold miners are higher as safe-haven gold prices rose to a nearly six-year high overnight. Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 1 percent.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is higher by 0.6 percent, BHP is adding 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is up 0.3 percent.

The big four banks - Westpac, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking - are rising in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower after crude oil prices declined overnight. Oil Search is lower by more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent, while Santos is adding 0.4 percent.

Shareholders of internet provider TPG Telecom are scheduled to vote today on the company's proposed merger with Vodafone Hutchison Australia at an extraordinary general meeting. TPG Telecom's shares are higher by 0.7 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6928, compared to $0.6909 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks extended gains on Tuesday from the previous session after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro clarified his remarks about the U.S.-China trade deal, saying it was continuing in place. Trump also sought to reassure investors with a post on Twitter declaring the trade deal is "fully intact" and saying he hopes China will "continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!" Further, stocks benefited from upbeat economic data out of Europe, with a reading on private sector activity jumping to 47.5 in June from 31.9 in May.

The Nasdaq advanced 74.89 points or 0.7 percent to 10,131.37, while the Dow climbed 131.14 points or 0.5 percent to 26,156.10 and the S&P 500 rose 13.43 points or 0.4 percent to 3,131.29.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index spiked by 2.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, giving up early gains, as worries about energy demand resurfaced amid reports showing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases across several states in America. WTI crude for August ended down $0.36 or about 0.9 percent at $40.37 a barrel.