Australian Market Advances

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is advancing on Wednesday despite the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street. Optimism about more fiscal stimulus and the slowdown in coronavirus infection rates supported the market. Nevertheless, investors turned cautious as they digested mixed earnings results from major Australian companies.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 18.90 points or 0.28 percent to 6,840.10, after rising to a high of 6,861.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is higher by 19.40 points or 0.27 percent to 7,121.50. Australian stocks closed lower on Tuesday.

The major miners are mostly higher. BHP Group is advancing almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is lower by 0.3 percent.

In the banking sector, National Australia Bank is lower by almost 1 percent and ANZ Banking is down 0.6 percent, while Westpac is edging up 0.1 percent.

Commonwealth Bank reported an 10.8 percent decrease in cash net profit from continuing operations for the half-year period, but said it will pay an interim dividend. The bank's shares are declining more than 1 percent.

Insurance Australia Group reported a first-half loss, while gross written premiums increased. The insurer also said it will pay a lower interim dividend. Shares of Insurance Australia are rising more than 4 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower even as crude oil prices hit a fresh thirteen-month high overnight. Santos is losing 0.4 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.2 percent, while Oil Search is adding almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices rose for a third straight session overnight. Evolution Mining is advancing almost 2 percent, while Newcrest Mining is down 0.1 percent.

Shares of Crown Resorts are losing more than 3 percent after a report by independent Commissioner Patricia Bergin into money laundering and organized crime links found the company was currently unfit to hold a Sydney casino license. The report also called for the departure of the company's CEO and key directors.

On Wall Street, stocks closed little changed on Monday in a lackluster session as traders took a breather following the recent strong gains. However, selling pressure was relatively subdued as traders worried about missing out on further upside. Optimism about more fiscal stimulus also helped support the markets along with the recent slowdown in coronavirus infection rates. House Democrats unveiled a proposal providing $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals making up to $75,000 a year and couples who earn up to $150,000 a year.

While the Nasdaq crept up 20.06 points or 0.1 percent to 14,007.70, the Dow edged down 9.93 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 31,375.83 and the S&P 500 slipped 4.36 points or 0.1 percent to 3,911.23.

The major European markets also finished on opposite sides of the unchanged line on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both inched up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a seventh straight session on Tuesday amid easing worries about the outlook for energy demand. WTI crude for March rose $0.39 or about 0.7 percent to $58.36 a barrel, hitting a fresh 13-month high.