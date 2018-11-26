Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Monday following the negative cues from Wall Street Friday as well as on weak commodity prices. Mining and energy stocks are among the major losers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 33.10 points or 0.58 percent to 5,683.10, off a lower of 5,670.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 34.30 points or 0.59 percent to 5,759.10. Australian shares closed modestly higher on Friday.

The major miners are lower on weak iron ore and copper prices. BHP and Rio Tinto are losing almost 3 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is down more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak after the plunge in crude oil prices Friday. Woodside Petroleum is declining almost 2 percent, Oil Search is losing almost 3 percent and Santos is lower by more than 3 percent.

In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher by 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent, while Westpac is down 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are advancing despite gold prices drifting lower on Friday. Evolution Mining is rising 0.6 percent and Newcrest Mining is edging up 0.1 percent.

Among the major retailers, Treasury Wines is losing more than 3 percent and Wesfarmers is down 0.6 percent, while Woolworths is up 0.1 percent.

Dexus Property Group's shares are rising almost 2 percent after the real estate developer said it will set up a A$2 billion trust with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to invest in Australian logistics properties.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7232, down from $0.7249 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Friday, partly reflecting recent downward momentum amid lingering concerns about the global economic outlook. A continued decline by shares of Apple also weighed on the markets after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the company is moving to offer subsidies to mobile-network operators in Japan, effectively cutting the price of its recently released iPhone XR.

The Dow slumped 178.74 points or 0.7 percent to 24,285.95, the Nasdaq fell 33.28 points or 0.5 percent to 6,938.98 and the S&P 500 tumbled 17.37 points or 0.7 percent to 2,632.56.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Friday to hit their lowest level of 2018 despite Saudi Arabia vowing to cut production. WTI crude for January plunged $4.21 or 7.7 percent to close at $50.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.