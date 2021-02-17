Australian Market Declines

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Wednesday after two straight days of gains and following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Worries about bond yields that rose to a one-year high and its impact on riskier assets also weighed on the market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 39.30 points or 0.57 percent to 6,878.00 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 40.80 points or 0.57 percent to 7,148.50. Australian stocks rose to an eleven-month high on Tuesday.

In the tech space, Appen is falling almost 8 percent, Afterpay is lower by almost 6 percent and WiseTech Global is losing almost 3 percent.

Gold miners are also sharply lower after gold prices fell overnight. Evolution Mining is tumbling almost 9 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing more than 3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major miners are notably higher as copper prices climber to a nine-year high. BHP Group is rising more than 3 percent, Fortescue Metals is higher by 3 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing more than 2 percent.

Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search and Santos are declining almost 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is down 0.3 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is advancing almost 1 percent and National Australia Bank is adding 0.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is declining more than 1 percent.

Shares of Westpac are gaining more than 5 percent after the bank said its first-quarter cash earnings surged 54 percent from last year to almost A$2 billion.

Coles Group reported an 8 percent increase in revenue for the first half of the year and also increased the interim dividend, but the supermarket giant's shares are lower by more than 5 percent.

Carsales.com reported a 17 percent increase in adjusted net profit for the first half of the year and raised the interim dividend. However, shares of the online car sales business are declining more than 1 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from Westpac Bank and the Melbourne Institute revealed that the Australian economy is gradually starting to pick up steam in January, with a leading index forecast of 4.48 percent - up from 4.24 percent in December. The growth rate of the Index continues to point to above trend growth in the Australian economy through 2021.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow managing to hold onto a modest gain, while the broader Nasdaq and the S&P 500 slid into negative territory. Optimism about additional stimulus from Washington helped prop up the markets in early trading as Democrats continue to move forward with President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package. Buying interest waned over the course of the morning, however, leading some traders to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

While the Dow crept up 64.35 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 31,522.75, the Nasdaq fell 47.98 points or 0.3 percent to 14,047.50 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.24 points or 0.1 percent to 3,932.59.

The major European markets also turned in a lackluster performance on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices surged higher on Tuesday after a winter storm shut down oil wells and refineries in Texas. WTI crude oil for March delivery climbed $0.58 or about 1 percent to $60.05 a barrel.