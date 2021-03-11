Australian Market Declines After Early Gains

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is lower after early gains on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 below the 6,700 level, despite positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Technology stocks are dragging the market, while materials and financials are also in negative territory. The market is extending losses of the previous session.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 39.90 points or 0.59 percent to 6,674.20, after touching a high of 6,756.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 37.30 points or 0.54 percent to 6,909.90. Australian markets fell sharply on Wednesday after two days of gains.

The major miners are lower. Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are losing more than 1 percent and, while BHP Group is down almost 3 percent.

Oil stocks are mixed after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search is adding almost 1 percent, while Santos is losing nearly 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by more than 1 percent.

Tech stocks are mostly lower. Appen is losing almost 3 percent and WiseTech Global is down more than 1 percent, while Afterpay is declining almost 9 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are relatively flat, while ANZ Banking is edging down 0.3 percent. National Australia Bank is edging up 0.2 percent. Gold miners are mixed after gold prices fell for a fourth straight session overnight. Evolution Mining, Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources are all adding almost 2 percent each.

Shares in Flight Centre Travel Group are up almost 10 percent after the government announced stimulus for the travel industry.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.773 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher early in the session on Wednesday amid a rally by tech stocks ending Tuesday's trading modestly higher. The Dow showed a substantial move to the upside during trading on Wednesday. The blue chip index jumped to a new record closing high, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged slightly lower after yesterday's spike.

The Dow surged up 464.28 points or 1.5 percent to 32,297.02 and the S&P 500 climbed 23.37 points or 0.6 percent to 3,898.81. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slipped 4.99 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 13,068.83.

The major European markets moved mostly higher on Wednesday. The French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.1 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the uptrend and closed marginally lower.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses, despite a rise in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.43 or 0.7 percent at $64.44 a barrel.