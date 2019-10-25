Australian Market Extending Gains

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending gains on Friday from the previous session despite the mixed cues from Wall Street, with most sectors trading higher. Tech and healthcare stocks are among the leading gainers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 46.60 points or 0.70 percent to 6,740.20, after rising to a high of 6,740.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 43.60 points or 0.64 percent to 6,840.30. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday.

The tech stocks followed their U.S. peers higher. Bravura Solutions is advancing almost 4 percent, Afterpay Touch Group is gaining more than 3 percent and Appen is rising more than 2 percent.

ResMed reported a 19 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit, while revenue increased 17 percent on a constant currency basis. The medical device maker's shares are gaining almost 14 percent.

Among other healthcare stocks, Cochlear is rising almost 2 percent and CSL is advancing more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices rose for a third straight session overnight. Santos is adding 0.6 percent, Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.4 percent and Oil Search is up 0.2 percent.

Gold miners Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are rising more than 1 percent each after gold prices settled at a two-week high overnight.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.7 percent, while BHP Billiton is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are advancing in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent, while Westpac is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6817, down from $0.6845 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday, though strength among tech stocks contributed to a notable advance by the Nasdaq following upbeat earnings results from software giant Microsoft and electric car maker Tesla. Traders were also digesting a slew of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment contributed to a bigger than expected decrease in durable goods orders in September.

While the Dow edged down 28.42 points or 0.1 percent to 26,805.51, the Nasdaq climbed 66.00 points or 0.8 percent to 8,185.80 and the S&P 500 rose 5.77 points or 0.2 percent to 3,010.29.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both rose by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid rising hopes the OPEC and allies will extend output cuts beyond March 2020, and might even consider increasing the quantum of cuts. WTI crude for December ended up $0.26, or about 0.5 percent, at $56.23 a barrel.