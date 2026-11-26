(RTTNews) - The Australian market is extending its early gains in mid-market moves on Thursday, reversing the losses in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 8,750 level, with gains across most sectors led by mining, technology and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 79.80 points or 0.92 percent to 8,772.20, after touching a high of 8,777.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 80.10 points or 0.91 percent to 8,874.40. Australian stocks ended modestly lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group, Fortescue and Mineral Resources are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto is advancing almost 3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy and Santos are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Woodside Energy is advancing more than 2 percent. Origin Energy is losing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is advancing more than 3 percent, WiseTech Global is adding almost 1 percent and Appen is gaining more than 1 percent, while Xero is losing more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are gaining almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is edging down 0.1 percent. Westpac is flat.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Newmont are advancing almost 4 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 1 percent, Resolute Mining is adding more than 3 percent and Genesis Minerals is surging almost 5 percent.

In economic news, private new capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 12.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$59.474 billion. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 4.4 percent following the 3.6 percent contraction in the previous three months. On a yearly basis, overall capex rose 18.6 percent, plant/machinery capex jumped34.3 percent and building capex was up 4.5 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.664 on Thursday.