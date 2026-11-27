(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early gains in mid-market moves on Friday after opening slightly in the red, adding to the gains in the previous session, following the positive cues from European markets and lack of cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 8,800 level, with gains across most sectors led by mining, energy and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 66.00 points or 0.75 percent to 8,829.80, after touching a high of 8,832.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 73.00 points or 0.82 percent to 8,939.10. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Fortescue and BHP Group are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are advancing almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are higher. Woodside Energy and Santos are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Origin Energy is edging up 0.2 percent and Beach energy is adding almost 1 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is up almost 1 percent, Appen is gaining more than 3 percent and Xero is edging up 0.2 percent. WiseTech Global is jumping almost 16 percent after reaffirming its fiscal 2027 outlook and the closure of major regulatory investigations.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is edging up 0.3 percent, while Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.1 to 0.5 percent each.

Gold miners are higher. Evolution Mining is advancing more than 3 percent, Genesis Minerals is surging more than 4 percent, Resolute Mining is rising more than 2 percent, Newmont is adding almost 1 percent and Northern Star Resources is gaining almost 3 percent.

In other news, shares in Neuren Pharmaceuticals are tumbling almost 12 percent after hitting a regulatory hurdle with the US Food and Drug Administration over its Pitt Hopkins syndrome drug.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.666 on Friday.