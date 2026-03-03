03.03.2026 04:28:44

Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market trading on Tuesday, snapping a four-session winning streak, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling below the 9,100 level, with weakness in mining and energy stocks partially offset by gains in technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 106.70 points or 1.16 percent to 9,094.20, after hitting a low of 9,067.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 119.20 points or 1.26 percent to 9,311.40. Australian stocks closed slightly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is edging down 0.1 percent and Fortescue is tumbling almost 5 percent, while Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are losing almost 1 percent each. Oil stocks are mostly lower. Origin Energy is slipping more than 4 percent and Woodside Energy is declining more than 1 percent, while Santos and Beach energy are losing almost 1 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and Appen are advancing almost 2 percent each, while Zip is edging up 0.3 percent and WiseTech Global is adding almost 1 percent. Xero is edging down 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Evolution Mining is declining almost 4 percent and Genesis Minerals is down more than 1 percent, while Northern Star resources and Newmont are losing more than 3 percent each. Resolute Mining is gaining more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.4 percent and Westpac is losing almost 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 percent each.

In other news, shares in Magellan Financial Group are skyrocketing almost 20 percent after it completed a $130 mln institutional capital raise for the proposed merger with Barrenjoey Capital Partners.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.710 on Tuesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:12 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen ging es uneinheitlich zu. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen