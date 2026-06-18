Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is extending its early losses in mid-market moves on Thursday, snapping a four-session winning streak, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling well below the 8,950 level, with weakness mining stocks partially offset by gains in energy and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 49.10 points or 0.55 percent to 8,917.20, after hitting a low of 8,915.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 51.90 points or 0.57 percent to 9,134.00. Australian stocks ended notably higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto, Fortescue and Mineral Resources are declining more than 1 percent each, while BHP Group is losing almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is adding more than 1 percent, Woodside Energy is gaining almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is edging up 0.2 percent, while Santos is edging down 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and WiseTech Global are flat, while Zip and Appen are gaining more than 2 percent each. Xero is down more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank is edging up 0.5 percent and ANZ Banking is adding more than 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are gaining almost 1 percent each.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are losing almost 3 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is declining more than 2 percent, Newmont is down almost 1 percent and Genesis Minerals is slipping almost 2 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.703 on Thursday.