Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market moves on Friday, after a relatively flat close in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling well below the 8,800 level, with weakness in mining, technology and financial stocks partially offset gains in some energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 52.20 points or 0.59 percent to 8,788.50, after hitting a low of 8,758.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 61.70 points or 0.68 percent to 8,975.20. Australian stocks closed relatively flat on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is slipping almost 3 percent and Fortescue is edging down 0.2 percent, while BHP Group and Mineral Resources are losing more than 3 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is advancing more than 2 percent, Santos is gaining almost 2 percent and Origin Energy is adding almost 1 percent, while Beach energy is edging down 0.3 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block is losing almost 1 percent, Zip is slipping more than 6 percent, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.2 percent and Appen is declining more than 4 percent, while Xero is gaining more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is declining almost 1 percent, while National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are edging down 0.2 to 0.3 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining are declining almost 5 percent each, while Resolute Mining and Genesis Minerals are tumbling almost 6 percent each. Newmont is slipping almost 4 percent.

In other news, shares in Regis Resources are tumbling more than 7 percent despite the gold miner boosting its FY27 production guidance and adjusted cost forecasts, while increasing growth capital and exploration spending.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.698 on Friday.