Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market moves on Friday, adding to the losses in the previous two sessions, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling well below the 9,150 level, with weakness in mining stock partially offset by gains in financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 74.70 points or 0.81 percent to 9,113.80, after hitting a low of 9,107.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 70.20 points or 0.75 percent to 9,311.20. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is slipping more than 2 percent and BHP Group is declining almost 4 percent, while Fortescue and Mineral Resources are losing almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy and Santos are edging up 0.1 to 0.3 percent each, while Beach energy is gaining more than 1 percent. Origin Energy is edging down 0.3 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block is surging almost 6 percent and Appen is advancing almost 4 percent, while Xero and WiseTech Global are gaining more than 4 percent each. Zip is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are edging up 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are gaining almost 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources, Genesis Minerals and Newmont are down more than 2 percent each, while Evolution Mining is losing more than 3 percent and Resolute Mining is declining almost 3 percent.

In other news, shares in Baby Bunting are soaring more than 22 percent after the retailer posted upbeat results for the full year, and improved outlook for the next financial year.

Shares in Ainsworth Game Technology are surging more than 6 percent after announcing a new patent licence deal with Aristocrat Leisure to settle potential claims and securing future access to key game features.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.706 on Friday.