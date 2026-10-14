Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market moves on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling well below the 8,750 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in energy stocks. Meanwhile, iron ore miners and gold miners are mixed.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 57.60 points or 0.66 percent to 8,726.30, after hitting a low of 8,698.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 53.10 points or 0.60 percent to 8,868.40. Australian stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are edging down 0.2 to 0.3 percent each, while Mineral Resources is gaining more than 3 percent and Fortescue is edging up 0.3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is adding almost 1 percent, while Santos and Beach energy are gaining almost 2 percent each. Origin Energy is edging down 0.3 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is flat. Zip is gaining more than 1 percent, while Xero is losing more than 1 percent, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.4 percent and Appen is declining almost 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia bank and Commonwealth Bank are losing more than 2 percent each, while Westpac is declining almost 2 percent and ANZ Banking is down more than 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent, Genesis Minerals is declining almost 3 percent and Newmont is down more than 1 percent, while Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.3 percent and Resolute Mining is gaining more than 1 percent.

In other news, shares in Paladin Energy are tumbling more than 7 percent after reporting downbeat quarterly financials.

In economic news, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index fell 0.1 percent on month in September 2026, after remaining flat for the previous two months, marking its first decline since May. Meanwhile, its six-month annualized growth rate held at -0.03 percent, unchanged from August.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.700 on Wednesday.