Australian Market Extends Losses Ahead Of Unemployment Data

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session following the negative cues from Wall Street as weak economic data and earnings results highlighted the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors are also cautious as they look ahead to the release of Australia's unemployment data for March today. The jobless rate is expected to rise to 5.4 percent from 5.1 percent in February, while the Australian economy is tipped to lose 30,000 jobs following the addition of 26,700 jobs in the previous month.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 106.50 points or 1.95 percent to 5,360.20, after falling to a low of 5352.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 107.40 points or 1.94 percent to 5,415.90. Australian stocks closed lower on Wednesday.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 3.5 percent to 3.7 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 3 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos is falling almost 4 percent, Woodside Petroleum is lower by almost 2 percent and Oil Search is down 0.4 percent after crude oil prices plummeted to 18-year lows overnight.

Woodside Petroleum reported a more than 20 percent decrease in first-quarter sales revenue, reflecting reduced trading activity as well as lower unit prices for its oil and gas output.

In the mining space, BHP is losing almost 4 percent, Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 2 percent and Rio Tinto is declining almost 2 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is lower by more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining almost 1 percent after safe-haven gold prices fell to a one-week low overnight.

Crown Resorts has stood down 11,500 employees, or about 95 percent of its workforce, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but said it will pay the interim dividend to shareholders. The gaming company's shares are losing almost 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6306, down from $0.6354 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks climbed off their worst levels, but still closed sharply lower on Wednesday as the latest earnings and economic news reminded investors of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Before the start of trading, financial giants Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup all reported sharply lower first quarter earnings. Adding to the negative sentiment, the Commerce Department released a report showing a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales in the month of March.

The Dow plunged 445.41 points or 1.9 percent to 23,504.35, the Nasdaq tumbled 122.56 points or 1.4 percent to 8,393.18 and the S&P 500 plummeted 62.70 points or 2.2 percent to 2,783.36.

The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plummeted by 3.3 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX plunged by 3.8 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures plummeted to over 18-year lows on Wednesday as mounting worries about excess supply and concerns over imminent drop in energy demand took a toll on the commodity. WTI crude for May delivery slipped $0.24 or 1.2 percent to $19.87 a barrel.