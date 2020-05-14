Australian Market Falls Ahead Of Unemployment Data

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is declining on Thursday following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned the coronavirus crisis could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes in the U.S.

Investors are also cautious as they looked ahead to Australia's unemployment data for April due later in the day. Fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the jobless rate is predicted to spike to 8.3 percent in April, up from 5.2 percent in March. The Australian economy is expected to have lost 575,000 jobs, after adding 5,900 in the previous month.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 52.80 points or 0.97 percent to 5,369.10, after touching a low of 5,342.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 53.30 points or 0.97 percent to 5,460.40. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday.

In the oil sector, Santos is lower by almost 2 percent while Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are losing more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices declined overnight.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are lower in a range of 1.6 percent to almost 2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia losing almost 3 percent.

In the mining space, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are declining almost 1 percent each, while BHP is down 0.6 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are higher after gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent.

Graincorp reported a turnaround to profit in the first half of the year following the sale of its Australian Bulk Liquid Terminals business and the de-merger of United Malt. The bulk grain handler's shares are gaining almost 6 percent.

In economic news, Australia will also see the inflation forecast for May from the Melbourne Institute today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6447, down from Wednesday's close of $0.6479.

On Wall Street, stocks on Wednesday extended the sell-off from the previous session after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes. The remarks from Powell mirror recent comments from other economists, who have predicted the economy will not experience the V-shaped recovery some investors seem to be expecting. Powell said the central bank may take additional steps to support the economy but is not considering adopting negative interest rates.

The Dow plunged 516.81 points or 2.2 percent to 23,247.97, the Nasdaq slumped 139.38 points or 1.6 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 tumbled 50.12 points or 1.8 percent to 2,820.00.

The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.5 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 2.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday despite data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles as well as a decline in output last week. Crude for June delivery declined $0.49 or about 1.9 percent to $25.29 a barrel.