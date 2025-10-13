Australian Market Maintains Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is maintaining its early losses in mid-market trading on Monday, adding to the slight losses in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling to the 8,900.00 level, with weakness across most sectors led by energy and technology stocks. Gold was the only bright spot.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 58.20 points or 0.65 percent to 8,900.10, after hitting a low of 8,884.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 62.60 points or 0.68 percent to 9,201.70. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are losing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue is declining almost 2 percent and Mineral Resources is slipping more than 3 percent.

Oil stocks are lower. Woodside Energy, Santos and Beach energy are declining more than 2 percent each, while Origin Energy is losing more than 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is tumbling more than 5 percent, Xero slipping 2.5 percent, Appen is declining 3.5 percent, Zip is losing more than 1 percent and WiseTech Global is declining more than 3 percent.

Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining, Northern Star Resources and Newmont are gaining almost 4 percent each, while Resolute Mining and Genesis Minerals are jumping more than 5 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are edging down 0.2 to 0.4 percent each, while ANZ Banking is edging up 0.3 percent.

In other news, shares in Toro Energy are skyrocketing more than 38 percent on news Canada's uranium company IsoEnergy will increase its stake and buy all remaining shares in a $75 million scheme implementation deal.

Shares in Treasury Wines Estates are tumbling almost 13 percent after the Penfolds owner withdrew its earnings guidance amid weaker-than-expected trading in China and halted its $200 million share buyback.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.653 on Monday.