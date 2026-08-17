Australian Market Maintains Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is maintaining its early losses in mid-market trading on Monday, extending the losses in the previous three sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling below the 9,100.00 level, with weakness is financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in energy and mining stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 32.70 points or 0.36 percent to 9,082.50, after hitting a low of 9,077.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 25.30 points or 0.27 percent to 9,287.90. Australian stocks closed significantly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are edging up 0.3 percent each, while BHP Group is gaining almost 1 percent. Fortescue is flat.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is gaining almost 1 percent, while Woodside Energy and Santos are edging up 0.3 to 0.4 percent each. Origin Energy is losing more than 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block losing almost 1 percent, WiseTech Global is declining more than 3 percent, Zip is slipping more than 2 percent, Xero is down more than 1 percent and Appen is edging down 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Resolute Mining is adding more than 2 percent and Newmont is advancing more than 3 percent, while Northern Star Resources Genesis Minerals and Evolution Mining are gaining almost 2 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.1 percent, Westpac is losing almost 1 percent, ANZ Banking is down almost 2 percent and National Australia Bank is declining more than 4 percent. In other news, shares in Iress are tumbling more than 9 percent despite lifting net profit in the first half of 2026 from a year ago.

Shares in Audinate are surging more than 12 percent after it slipped to a underlying loss before tax for the full year, compared to a profit a year ago.

Shares in Aurizon are plunging almost 11 percent as the company reported underlying earnings that was in line with analysts' expectations. Shares in L1 Group are surging more than 10 percent after full year underlying net profit nearly doubled from last year.

Shares in JB Hi-Fi are diving almost 14 per cent after reporting results that fell short of market expectations as shoppers pulled back spending in the final quarter.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.709 on Monday.