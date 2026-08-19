Australian Market Maintains Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is maintaining its early losses in mid-market moves on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous five sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 9,050 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in mining and financial stocks partially offset by gains in energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 39.50 points or 0.44 percent to 9,030.50, after hitting a low of 9,019.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 40.70 points or 0.44 percent to 9,233.50. Australian stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 2 percent, Mineral Resources is down almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is edging down 0.4 percent, while Fortescue is gaining more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy, Origin Energy and Santos are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Beach energy is down almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is edging down 0.5 percent, Zip is losing more than 1 percent and Appen is down more than 1 percent, while WiseTech Global is edging up 0.4 percent and Xero is adding almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are losing almost 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank and National Australia bank edging down 0.1 to 0.2 percent each.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining, Resolute Mining and Newmont are losing almost 2 percent each, while Northern Star Resources and Genesis Minerals are down more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.708 on Wednesday.