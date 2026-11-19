(RTTNews) - The Australian market is maintaining its early losses in mid-market moves on Thursday, extending the losses in the previous five sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to near the 8,750 level, with weakness in mining and energy stocks.

Traders reacted to weaker-than-expected domestic employment data, which raised concerns of inflation and expectations of another interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 100.90 points or 1.14 percent to 8,720.90, after hitting a low of 8,710.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 103.00 points or 1.15 percent to 8,829.40. Australian stocks ended notably lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is declining more than 3 percent, Rio Tinto is losing more than 2 percent, Fortescue is edging down 0.3 percent and Mineral Resources is down almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy and Woodside Energy are losing more than 1 percent each, while Santos is declining almost 2 percent. Origin Energy is flat.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block, Xero and Zip are edging up 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while Appen is soaring more than 13 percent. WiseTech Global is edging down 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.2 to 0.5 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are flat.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are slipping more than 5 percent each, while Resolute Mining is tumbling almost 6 percent, Genesis Minerals is declining almost 5 percent and Newmont is losing more than 3 percent.

In other news, shares in A2 Milk are tumbling more than 9 percent after the company warned of a weak first-half FY27 outlook and a slower-than-hoped recovery in its China infant milk formula business.

In economic news, the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That missed expectations for 4.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September rate.

The Australian economy lost 43,500 jobs last month, missing by a mile forecasts for an increase of 25,500 jobs following the loss of 39,300 jobs in the previous month. The participated rate slipped to 66.6 percent, down from 66.8 percent a month earlier.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.667 on Thursday.