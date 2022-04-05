Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, fueled largely by solid gains in technology stocks, which mirrored their peers on Nasdaq. Energy stocks also gained amid the spike in crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, traders monitor theReserve Bank of Australia's meeting for any signs policy makers will start their tightening cycle next month rather than wait until June. The RBA hasn't raised rates since November 2010.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 30.60 points or 0.41 percent to 7,544.30, after touching a high of 7,546.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 29.80 points or 0.38 percent to 7,848.70. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and OZ Minerals are edging down 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while Rio Tinto is slipping almost 1 percent. Mineral Resources is gaining more than 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is flat

Oil stocks are higher, with Beach energy and Santos gaining more than 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is advancing more than 2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Appen, Zip and WiseTech Global are gaining almost 3 percent each, while Block is soaring almost 7 percent and Xero is adding more than 3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Evolution Mining is down almost 2 percent, Resolute Mining is slipping almost 1 percent, Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent, Gold Road Resources is sliding 1.5 percent and Northern Star Resources is declining more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 to 0.5 percent each.

In economic news, the services sector in Australia continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Tuesday with a services PMI score of 55.6. That's down from 57.4 in February, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also said its composite index fell to 55.1 in March from 56.6 in February.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 0.1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.754 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Monday, adding to the gains posted in the previous session. Tech stocks helped lead the advance, resulting in a standout gain by the Nasdaq.

The major averages all closed in positive, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. While the Nasdaq surged 271.05 points or 1.9 percent to 14,532.55, the S&P 500 advanced 36.78 points or 0.8 percent to 4,582.64 and the S&P 500 rose 103.61 points or 0.3 percent to 34,921.88.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index climbed by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil futures moved higher on Monday, rebounding from recent losses after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he would seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $4.01 or 4 percent at $103.28 a barrel.