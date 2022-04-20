Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,600 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with strength in financial and technology stocks, which mirrored their peers on Nasdaq. Traders are also reacting to signals from the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's April meeting that showed that Australian economy had remained resilient and spending was picking up.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 42.90 points or 0.57 percent to 7,608.10, after touching a high of 7,624.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 41.10 points or 0.52 percent to 7,909.00. Australian stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, OZ Minerals is losing 1.5 percent, while Fortescue Metals and BHP Group are edging down 0.2 percent each. Mineral Resources is flat. Rio Tinto is down almost 1 percent after reporting a drop in shipments in the first quarter on delays to expansion projects.

Oil stocks are weak. Woodside Petroleum is declining almost 1 percent and Beach energy is losing almost 2 percent. Origin Energy is edging up 0.2 percent, while Santos is edging down 0.4 percent after it launched an on-market share buyback, expected to start in May 2022.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is gaining more than 1 percent, Xero is adding more than 2 percent, Block is advancing almost 3 percent and Appen is up almost 1 percent, while Zip is declining more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is gaining more than 1 percent and Westpac is edging up 0.5 percent, while National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are adding almost 1 percent each.

Among gold miners, Gold Road Resources and Resolute Mining are declining almost 3 percent each, while Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are losing almost 1 percent each. Newcrest Mining is edging up 0.2 percent.

In other news, shares in Ramsay Health Care are soaring almost 27 percent after a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co. offered to buy the private hospital operator for $88 per share or $20.05 billion at a 37 percent premium to Ramsay's last close.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.738 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, regaining ground following recent weakness. The major averages initially showed a lack of direction but climbed firmly into positive territory as the day progressed.

The major averages reached new highs in the final hour of trading, ending the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 499.51 points or 1.5 percent to 34,911.20, the Nasdaq spiked 287.30 points or 2.2 percent to 13,619.66 and the S&P 500 surged 70.52 points or 1.6 percent to 4,462.21.

Meanwhile, European stocks climbed off their worst levels of the day but still closed mostly lower. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday on concerns about outlook for energy demand following a downward revision in global growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $5.65 or 5.2 percent at $102.56 a barrel.