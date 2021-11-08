Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Monday, shedding some of the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,400 level, despite the positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, as gains in the mining and energy stocks were more than offset by weakness in technology stocks.

Meanwhile, the domestic coronavirus situation is also still grim, particularly in Victoria, even though the lockdowns have been lifted and borders are open. Victoria recorded 1,126 new locally acquired cases and five deaths on Sunday, with the total active cases of COVID-19 across Victoria standing at 16,178. NSW reported only 187 new locally acquired cases and seven deaths.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 21.10 points or 0.28 percent to 7,435.70, after hitting a low of 7,433.40 and a high of 7,474.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 26.20 points or 0.34 percent to 7,751.00. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is adding more than 1 percent, while Mineral Resources and BHP Group are gaining almost 2 percent each. Fortescue Metals and OZ Minerals are up almost 1 percent each,

BHP is selling its 80 per cent stake in a Queensland metallurgical coal joint venture to Stanmore Resources for up to $1.6 bln as the mining company continues its retreat from fossil fuels.

Oil stocks are higher, with Oil Search gaining more than 2 percent, while Santos, Beach energy and Woodside Petroleum are adding almost 3 percent each. Origin Energy is edging down 0.4 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay and WiseTech Global are losing almost 2 percent each, while Appen is declining more than 2 percent and Xero sliding almost 3 percent.

Gold miners are higher. Resolute Mining and Evolution Mining are adding more than 5 percent each, Northern Star Resources is gaining 3.5 percent, Newcrest Mining is up 1.5 percent and Gold Road Resources is rising more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is flat, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 percent each. Westpac is gaining more than 1 percent.

Shares in Sydney Airport are rising almost 3 percent after the country's biggest airport agreed to a $17.5 billion takeover bid by a consortium led by the superannuation fund-backed IFM Investors following four weeks of due diligence and negotiations.

Other travel stocks are also rising, with Flight Centre gaining almost 5 percent, Webjet adding more than 3 percent and Qantas rising more than 4 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.740 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated after an early move to the upside during trading on Friday but managed to remain mostly positive throughout the session. The major averages extended a recent upward trend, reaching new record closing highs.

The major averages all finished the day in positive territory. The Dow climbed 203.72 points or 0.6 percent to 36,327.95, the Nasdaq edged up 31.28 points or 0.2 percent to 15,971.59 and the S&P 500 rose 17.47 points or 0.4 percent to 4,697.53.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices showed a strong move to the upside Friday as traders continued to digest news that OPEC and its allies decided to stick with a plan to raise oil output modestly and gradually. West Texas Intermediate Crude for December delivery jumped $2.46 or 3.1 percent to $81.27 a barrel.