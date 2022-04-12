Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, giving up the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,500 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, fueled largely by weakness in energy stocks amid tumbling crude oil prices.

Worries about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as well as the coronavirus outbreak and related shutdowns in China also weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 34.20 points or 0.46 percent to 7,451.00, after hitting a low of 7,449.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 39.00 points or 0.50 percent to 7,734.20. Australian stocks closed a tad higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, OZ Minerals is edging up 0.2 percent and Mineral Resources is adding almost 2 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are gaining almost 1 percent each. BHP Group is flat.

Oil stocks are lower, with Beach energy edging down 0.3 percent and Origin Energy is declining almost 2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Santos are losing more than 1 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Appen is edging down 0.5 percent and Zip is losing 2.5 percent, while WiseTech Global is edging up 0.1 percent, Block is adding almost 1 percent and Xero is edging up 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are edging up 0.1 and 0.2 percent each, while Gold Road Resources is gaining almost 1 percent. Newcrest Mining is losing almost 2 percent and Resolute Mining is flat.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are flat, while Westpac is edging down 0.4 percent and ANZ Banking is losing almost 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.740 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Monday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way lower.

The major averages saw continued weakness late in the session, falling to new lows for the day. The Dow slumped 413.04 points or 1.2 percent to 34,308.08, the Nasdaq plunged 299.04 points or 2.2 percent to 13,411.96 and the S&P 500 tumbled 75.75 points or 1.7 percent to 4,412.53.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures moved lower on Monday, extending losses from the previous week as Chinese coronavirus lockdowns continued, raising concerns about demand from the world's biggest crude importer. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $3.97 to $94.29 a barrel.