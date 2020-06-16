Australian Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably higher on Tuesday, with stocks higher across the board following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve also announced plans to buy individual corporate bonds to support market liquidity.

Investors now look ahead to the release of minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting held on June 2. At the meeting, the RBA left its key interest rate and the target yield on three-year government bonds unchanged - maintaining the cash rate and the targeted yield on the bonds of 25 basis points.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 166.10 points or 2.90 percent to 5,885.90, after touching a high of 5,892.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 176.80 points or 3.03 percent to 6,006.80. Australian stocks closed at three-week lows on Monday.

In the oil sector, Oil Search is climbing more than 5 percent, Santos is gaining almost 5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is rising almost 3 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank Westpac and National Australia Bank - are higher in a range of 3.0 percent to 3.4 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is rising more than 2 percent, while Fortescue Metals and BHP are advancing almost 2 percent.

Gold miners are also higher even as gold prices declined overnight. Newcrest Mining is higher by more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is adding more than 1 percent.

Viva Energy said it expects underlying net profit for the first half of 2020 to be sharply lower compared to the year-ago period as coronavirus-induced lockdowns dented demand for fuel products. The refiner's shares are climbing more than 15 percent.

In economic news, Australia also will see first-quarter figures for house prices today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6919, compared to $0.6788 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday after seeing initial weakness amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections as Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale food market. Selling pressure waned after the New York Federal Reserve released a report showing regional manufacturing activity steadied in June after seeing sharp contractions in April and May. The Federal Reserve also announced plans to buy corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.

The Dow rose 157.62 points or 0.6 percent to 25,763.16, the Nasdaq surged up 137.21 points or 1.4 percent to 9,726.02 and the S&P 500 climbed 25.28 points or 0.8 percent at 3,066.59.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on Monday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday after seeing early weakness as hopes about production cuts outweighed concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid reports of spikes in coronavirus cases. WTI crude settled at $37.12 a barrel, gaining $0.86 or about 2.4 percent for the session.