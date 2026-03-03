Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading notably lower on Tuesday, snapping a four-session winning streak, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling below the 9,150 level, with weakness in mining and energy stocks partially offset by gains in technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 62.60 points or 0.68 percent to 9,138.30, after hitting a low of 9,134.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 65.20 points or 0.69 percent to 9,365.40. Australian stocks closed slightly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is edging down 0.1 percent and Fortescue is tumbling almost 5 percent, while Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are losing almost 1 percent each. Oil stocks are mostly lower. Origin Energy is slipping more than 4 percent and Woodside Energy is declining more than 1 percent, while Santos and Beach energy are losing almost 1 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and Appen are advancing almost 2 percent each, while Zip is edging up 0.3 percent and WiseTech Global is adding almost 1 percent. Xero is edging down 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Evolution Mining is declining almost 4 percent and Genesis Minerals is down more than 1 percent, while Northern Star resources and Newmont are losing more than 3 percent each. Resolute Mining is gaining more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.4 percent and Westpac is losing almost 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 percent each.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.710 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower at the start of trading on Monday in reaction to the conflict in the Middle East but showed a substantial recovery over the course of the session. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session before eventually ending the day narrowly mixed.

After tumbling by as much as 1.6 percent, the Nasdaq rose 80.65 points or 0.4 percent to 22,748.86. The S&P 500 also inched up 2.74 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,881.62, while the narrower Dow dipped 73.14 points or 0.2 percent to 48,904.78.

Meanwhile, the major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index dove 2.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index tumbled 2.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 1.2 percent.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Monday amid concerns about supply disruptions due to the conflict in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery surged $4.08 or 6.1 percent to $71.10 a barrel.