(RTTNews) - Australian shares are trading notably lower on Wednesday, reversing some of the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 8,700 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in mining, financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in energy stocks.

The markets extended their early losses following the release of hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data that scaled back bets of any interest rate cuts.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 56.20 points or 0.64 percent to 8,670.20, after hitting a low of 8,643.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 68.00 points or 0.77 percent to 8,764.60. Australian stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 3 percent and Mineral Resources is slipping almost 4 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue are declining more than 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is gaining almost 3 percent, Beach energy is advancing more than 3 percent and Santos is adding almost 2 percent, while Origin Energy is edging down 0.3 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is gaining almost 1 percent, while Appen is declining more than 4 percent, WiseTech Global is down more than 1 percent, Zip is tumbling more than 9 percent and Xero is losing almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia bank and ANZ Banking are declining almost 1 percent each, while Westpac is losing more than 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are losing more than 3 percent each, while Newmont is declining almost 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is down almost 3 percent and Genesis Minerals is slipping more than 2 percent.

In economic news, Australia's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.9 percent in October 2026 from 4.3 percent in September, above market expectations of 4.7 percent, driven by higher fuel and electricity prices. The reading also moved further above the central bank's 2 to 3 percent target range.

The trimmed mean CPI climbed to 3.8 percent on year, surpassing both September's figure and market forecasts of 3.6 percent, marking its highest level since June 2024, while the weighted median stood at 3.4 percent. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose by 0.5 percent, exceeding expectations of a 0.4 percent gain but easing from a six-month high of 0.8 percent in September.

Meanwhile, Australia's total construction work rose 0.9 percent on quarter to AUD 88.24 billion in the third quarter of 2026, accelerating from a revised near-stagnant reading in the previous quarter and exceeding market expectations for a 0.7 percent increase.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.664 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks handed back some of the gains on Tuesday after surging a day earlier, despite still being significantly down for the month after last week's brutal selloff. The markets opened under water, although the Dow quickly bounced up into positive territory and stayed that way for most of the remainder of the session. The S&P and NASDAQ, however, remained mired in the red.

The Dow climbed 423.39 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 50,018.70, while the NASDAQ slumped 356.02 points or 1.48 percent to close at 23,733.54 and the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points or 0.50 percent to end at 7,201.09. Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. Germany's DAX jumped 2.15 percent, London's FTSE climbed 1.30 percent, the CAC 40 in France improved 1.48 percent and the SMI in Switzerland rose 1.12 percent.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as ongoing threats to energy shipments across the Strait of Hormuz renewed supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.59 or 1.98 percent at $81.76 per barrel.