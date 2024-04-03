Australian Market Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Australian shares are trading sharply lower on Wednesday, extending the slight losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,800 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with losses in technology and financial stocks amid a spike in treasury yields.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 100.80 points or 1.28 percent to 7,787.10, after hitting a low of 7,784.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 107.30 points or 1.32 percent to 8,038.50. Australian stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, Mineral Resources is losing almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging down 0.3 percent, while BHP Group and Rio Tinto are edging up 0.3 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is gaining more than 1 percent, Woodside Energy is adding almost 1 percent, Origin Energy is edging up 0.4 percent and Beach energy is advancing almost 2 percent. In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is losing almost 3 percent, Appen is declining almost 2 percent, Xero is slipping almost 4 percent and WiseTech Global is sliding more than 5 percent, while Zip is gaining almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are losing more than 1 percent each, while Westpac is down almost 1 percent and National Australia Bank is declining almost 2 percent.

Among gold miners, Newmont and Resolute Mining are edging up 0.5 percent each, while Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent. Northern Star Resources and Gold Road Resources are losing almost 1 percent each.

In other news, shares in Westgold Resources are tumbling 14 percent after the gold miner revised its full year financial year 2024 production guidance.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.651 on Wednesday.

On the Wall Street, stocks continue to see considerable weakness throughout the trading day on Tuesday after moving sharply lower early in the session. The Dow and the S&P 500 added to Monday's losses, pulling back further off the record closing highs set last Thursday.

The major averages ended the session off their worst levels of the day but still firmly in the red. The Dow tumbled 396.61 points or 1.0 percent to 39,170.24, the Nasdaq slumped 156.38 points or 1.0 percent to 16,240.45 and the S&P 500 slid 37.96 points or 0.7 percent to 5,205.81.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices hit a five-month high on Tuesday amid rising demand following solid manufacturing activity data from the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.44 or 1.72 percent at $85.15 a barrel, the highest settlement since last October.