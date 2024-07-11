Australian Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is significantly higher on Thursday, reversing the losses in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving up to be a tad below the 7,900 level, with gains across most sectors led by gold miners, financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 74.70 points or 0.96 percent to 7,891.50, after touching a high of 7,902.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 74.30 points or 0.92 percent to 8,132.60. Australian stocks ended modestly lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals and BHP Group are edging up 0.2 to 0.5 percent each, while Mineral Resources is adding more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy and Beach energy are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Origin Energy is adding almost 1 percent and Santos is edging up 0.5 percent.

In the tech space, Xero is gaining more than 3 percent, Appen is adding more than 2 percent, Zip is advancing almost 3 percent and WiseTech Global up almost 1 percent, while Afterpay owner Block is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are gaining more than 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is edging up 0.3 percent and National Australia Bank is adding almost 2 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Gold Road Resources are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is adding more than 2 percent, Resolute Mining is rising more than 3 percent and Newmont is advancing almost 4 percent.

In other news, shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals are soaring 12 percent after the biotech flagged changes to regulations in the US around payments for diagnostic radiotherapy treatments.

Shares in Uranium miners Boss Energy and Paladin Energy are surging almost 7 percent after the price for the nuclear fuel spiked. In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.675 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. With the strong upward move, the S&P 500 closed above 5,600 for the first time ever.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the day near their highs of the session. The Nasdaq surged 218.16 points or 1.2 percent to 18,647.45, the Dow shot up 429.39 points or 1.1 percent to 39,721.36 and the S&P 500 jumped 56.93 points or 1.0 percent to 5,633.91.

The major European markets all also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both jumped by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil prices settled higher Wednesday after data showed a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $0.69 at $82.10 a barrel.