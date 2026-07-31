Australian Market Slashes Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slashing its early gains in mid-market moves on Friday, reversing some of the losses in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving up to near the 9,150 level, with gains across most sectors led by gold miners and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 27.80 points or 0.31 percent to 8,995.50, after touching a high of 9,059.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 32.00 points or 0.35 percent to 9,154.70. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is up more than 1 percent, Mineral Resources is edging up 0.3 percent and BHP Group is gaining almost 2 percent, while Fortescue is declining more than 3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Origin Energy and Santos are edging up 0.2 percent each. Woodside Energy is losing almost 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block is gaining almost 1 percent, Zip is surging almost 8 percent and Appen is advancing almost 4 percent, while Xero is down more than 2 percent and WiseTech Global is slipping almost 6 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are flat, while ANZ Banking is edging up 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Genesis Minerals and Newmont are surging almost 4 percent each, Evolution Mining is advancing more than 3 percent, Resolute Mining is spiking almost 5 percent and Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.1 percent.

In economic news, total private sector credit in Australia was up 0.8 percent on month and 8.5 percent on year in June, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday. Housing credit was up 0.6 percent on month and 7.5 percent on year, while personal credit rose 0.8 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year and business credit jumped 1.1 percent on month and 10.8 percent on year. Broad money added 0.9 percent on month and 8.0 percent on year.

Meanwhile, producer price final demand was up 1.3 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. That beat expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent and was up from 0.4 percent in the previous three months. On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 3.6 percent - up from 3.0 percent in the three months prior.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.702 on Friday.