Australian Market Slips To Modest Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is slipping to modest losses in mid-market moves on Thursday after opening in the green, reversing some of the gains in the previous two sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to near the 8,950 level, with weakness in gold miners, energy and financial stocks partially offset by strong gains in technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 14.10 points or 0.16 percent to 8,964.60, after touching a high of 9,017.20 and a low of 8,950.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 0.40 points or 0.00 percent to 9,180.70. Australian stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is edging down 0.2 percent and BHP Group is losing almost 1 percent, while Mineral Resources is gaining more than 2 percent and Fortescue is adding almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy and Woodside Energy are losing more than 1 percent each, while Santos is declining almost 2 percent. Origin Energy is gaining more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is gaining more than 2 percent, Xero is advancing almost 7 percent and WiseTech Global is jumping almost 9 percent, while Zip and Appen are surging more than 8 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and National Australia Bank are losing almost 2 percent each, while ANZ Banking is edging down 0.3 percent and Commonwealth Bank is down almost 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Resolute Mining is slipping more than 1 percent, Newmont is sliding more than 5 percent and Evolution Mining is losing almost 5 percent, while Northern Star Resources and Genesis Minerals are down almost 2 percent each.

In economic news, the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - unchanged and in line with expectations.

The Australian economy added 17,900 jobs last month, the bureau said - shy of expectations for a gain of 19,100 following the gain of 48,900 in the previous month.

The participation rate slipped to 66.8 percent from 68.9 percent a month earlier. Unemployed people decreased by 100 to 655,600, while youth unemployment climbed to 10.1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.719 on Thursday.