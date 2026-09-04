Australian Market Slips To Modest Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slipping to modest losses in mid-market moves on Friday, reversing some of the gains in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is staying below the 9,050 level, with weakness in iron ore miners and energy stocks partially offset by gains in gold miners, financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 17.00 points or 0.19 percent to 9,003.10, after touching a high of 9,070.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is 6.70 points or 0.07 percent to 9,191.60. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is down more than 1 percent, BHP Group is losing more than 2 percent and Mineral Resources is declining almost 3 percent, while Fortescue is gaining almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy, Santos and Beach energy is losing almost 1 percent each, while Origin Energy is down more than 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block and WiseTech Global are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Zip is advancing more than 4 percent and Appen is adding almost 3 percent. Xero is losing more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.1 to 0.4 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Genesis Minerals and Evolution Mining are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Newmont is adding more than 2 percent and Resolute Mining is advancing almost 2 percent. Northern Star Resources is flat.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.721 on Friday.