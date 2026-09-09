Australian Market Slips To Modest Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slipping to modest losses in mid-market moves on Wednesday after opening in the green, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling to near the 8,900 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in gold miners and technology stocks partially offset by gains in iron ore miners and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 17.60 points or 0.20 percent to 8,903.20, after touching a high of 8,951.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 18.00 points or 0.20 percent to 9,096.30. Australian stocks ended significantly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 2 percent and Rio Tinto is adding almost 2 percent, while Fortescue and Mineral Resources are up more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Origin Energy is up almost 2 percent, Woodside Energy is advancing more than 2 percent, Beach energy is gaining almost 1 percent and Santos is adding more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and Xero are declining almost 2 percent each, while WiseTech Global is losing more than 2 percent and Appen is down more than 1 percent. Zip is gaining almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.1 percent and National Australia bank is losing almost 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and Westpac are edging up 0.4 percent each.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are slipping almost 3 percent each, while Newmont is edging down 0.2 percent, Genesis Minerals is down more than 1 percent and Northern Star Resources is losing more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.722 on Wednesday.