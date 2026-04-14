Australian Market Trims Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trimming its early gains in mid-market trading on Tuesday, reversing some of the losses in the previous two sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 8,950 level, with gains in iron ore miners and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in gold miners, financial and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 51.10 points or 0.57 percent to 8,977.10, after touching a high of 9,021.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 58.60 points or 0.64 percent to 9,172.00. Australian stocks ended slightly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 3 percent and Fortescue is up almost 1 percent, while Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are adding almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are weak. Woodside Energy is losing almost 1 percent, Santos is down more than 1 percent and Origin Energy is edging down 0.2 percent, while Beach energy is edging up 0.4 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining more than 5 percent, Xero is adding almost 6 percent, Zip is advancing more than 2 percent, WiseTech Global is surging more than 6 percent and Appen is jumping almost 5 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Northern Star resources is edging down 0.1 percent, while Genesis Minerals and Newmont are declining more than 1 percent each. Resolute Mining is flat.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is declining almost 4 percent, while National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are losing more than 1 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is flat.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.709 on Tuesday.