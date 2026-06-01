Australian Market Trims Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trimming its early losses in mid-market trading on Monday, reversing some of the sharp gains in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling well below the 8,750.00 level, with weakness in energy stocks amid tumbling crude oil prices partially offset by gains in technology and mining stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 13.00 points or 0.15 percent to 8,718.70, after hitting a low of 8,697.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 6.40 points or 0.07 percent to 8,958.60. Australian stocks closed sharply higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue and BHP Group are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is adding more than 1 percent. Mineral Resources is edging down 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy is edging down 0.5 percent and Woodside Energy is declining almost 2 percent, while Santos and Origin Energy are down more than 1 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and Zip are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Appen is jumping almost 6 percent, WiseTech Global is surging more than 6 percent and Xero is soaring more than 8 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Newmont is gaining almost 1 percent, Genesis Minerals is adding almost 3 percent and Evolution Mining is advancing more than 2 percent, while Resolute Mining is losing almost 1 percent. Northern Star Resources flat.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent and ANZ Banking is edging down 0.4 percent, while Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.1 to 0.5 percent each.

In other news, shares in Pro Medicus are jumping almost 9 percent after its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Visage Imaging, inked a five-year, A$28 million contract renewal with Allegheny Health Network (AHN).

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.7. That's down from 51.3 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.719 on Monday.