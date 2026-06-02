02.06.2026 05:25:15

Australian Market Trims Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trimming its early losses in mid-market trading on Tuesday, after a relatively flat close in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling well below the 8,700 level, with weakness in gold miners and financial stocks partially offset by gains in technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 48.60 points or 0.56 percent to 8,680.80, after hitting a low of 8,625.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 50.80 points or 0.57 percent to 8,919.00. Australian stocks closed relatively flat on Monday.

Among the major miners, Mineral Resources is losing more than 2 percent and Fortescue is down almost 1 percent, while BHP Group is gaining more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is adding almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mixed. Beach energy is edging down 0.5 percent and Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent, while Woodside Energy is adding more than 1 percent and Santos is gaining almost 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is edging down 0.3 percent, while Zip is edging up 0.2 percent, WiseTech Global is surging more than 5 percent, Xero is jumping almost 7 percent and Appen is advancing almost 3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources is jumping almost 8 percent. Evolution Mining is losing almost 2 percent and Newmont is edging down 0.4 percent, while Resolute Mining and Genesis Minerals are declining almost 4 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 2 percent, ANZ Banking is declining almost 3 percent, National Australia Bank is down more than 1 percent and Westpac is slipping more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.716 on Tuesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:08 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
01.06.26 Mai 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.06.26 Zurich Insurance: Diese US-Titel standen im ersten Quartal im Portfolio

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenso zu. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden auch am zweiten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen