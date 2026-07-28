Australian Market Trims Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trimming its losses in mid-market trading on Tuesday, reversing some of the sharp gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling well below the 8,900 level, with weakness in mining and energy stocks nearly offset by gains in technology and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 1.20 points or 0.01 percent to 8,892.80, after hitting a low of 8,856.60 and a high of 8,901.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 6.80 points or 0.08 percent to 9,057.00. Australian stocks closed sharply higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is declining more than 2 percent and Mineral Resources slipping more than 3 percent, while Fortescue and BHP Group are losing more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy and Woodside Energy are edging down 0.2 to 0.3 percent each, while Origin Energy is down more than 1 percent and Santos is losing almost 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining more than 3 percent, WiseTech Global is advancing almost 4 percent and Zip is adding almost 1 percent, while Xero and Appen are up more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent, Newmont is slipping almost 3 percent and Resolute Mining is edging down 0.5 percent, while Northern Star Resources Genesis Minerals are declining almost 2 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.1 to 0.2 percent each. Westpac is flat.

In other news, shares in Web Travel Group are surging more than 12 percent after the company announced strong revenue guidance for the first half of FY27 and a $90 million share buyback.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.699 on Tuesday.