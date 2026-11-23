(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trimming its early losses in mid-market trading on Monday, extending the losses in the previous seven sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling below the 8,600.00 level, with weakness in financial and technology stocks nearly offset by gains in mining and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 10.30 points or 0.12 percent to 8,582.30, after hitting a low of 8,528.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 8.80 points or 0.10 percent to 8,684.00. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 2 percent and Mineral Resources is advancing almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue are edging up 0.2 to 0.5 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Origin Energy and Beach energy are edging up 0.3 percent each, while Woodside Energy is losing more than 1 percent. Santos is flat.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is losing almost 2 percent, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.2 percent and Xero is declining more than 1 percent, while Appen is gaining almost 2 percent. Zip is tumbling more than 9 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Resolute Mining is up more than 1 percent, Newmont is advancing almost 1 percent and Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.4 percent, while Evolution Mining and Genesis Minerals are gaining more than 2 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are declining more than 1 percent each, while Westpac is down almost 1 percent and National Australia Bank is edging down 0.3 percent.

In other news, shares in EchoIQ are surging almost 11 percent after CEO Dustin Haines resigned ahead of its AGM scheduled for tomorrow. CFO Andrew Grover was named interin CEO. In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.7. That's down from 49.6 in October and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey also showed that the services PMI fell to 46.2 in November from 48.5 and the composite PMI slipped to 46.1 from 48.2 a month earlier.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.664 on Monday.