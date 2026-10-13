Australian Markets Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, reversing the gains in the previous two sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling well below the 8,800 level, with weakness in mining and technology stocks partially offset by gains in financial and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 22.60 points or 0.26 percent to 8,760.60, after hitting a low of 8,750.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 26.00 points or 0.29 percent to 8,911.00. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and Mineral Resources are declining almost 3 percent each, while BHP Group and Fortescue are losing almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy and Origin Energy are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Santos is advancing more than 3 percent and Woodside Energy is adding almost 2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and Xero are losing more than 1 percent each, while Zip is slipping more than 4 percent, WiseTech Global is declining more than 3 percent and Appen is sliding almost 4 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Newmont and Northern Star Resources are losing almost 1 percent each, while Evolution Mining is declining almost 2 percent, Resolute Mining is slipping more than 3 percent and Genesis Minerals is sliding almost 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is edging up 0.4 percent, while Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are gaining almost 1 percent.

In other news, shares in Cettire are jumping almost 12 percent on news that Israeli hedge fund UDN Eden Management took a major stake in the beleaguered luxury goods seller.

Shares in RAIZ Invest Ltd. are plunging 33 percent after the fintech company disclosed compliance and tax reporting failures to the market.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its recent Monetary Policy Board meeting. At the meeting, the RBA lifted its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 4.60 percent as expected, citing upside risks to inflation

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.695 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a lackluster performance during trading on Monday after ending last week's trading on an upbeat note. The major averages moved in opposite directions, eventually ending the day mixed.

While the Dow rose 195.60 points or 0.4 percent to 51,850.55, the S&P 500 edged down 4.30 points or 0.1 percent to 7,807.24 and the Nasdaq fell 120.27 points or 0.4 percent to 27,245.90.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent, the German DAX Index increased by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher day on Monday in the wake of fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia's aviation infrastructure by Iran-backed Houthi militants. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery jumped $2.42 or 2.6 percent to $94.27 a barrel.