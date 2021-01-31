Australian-wide network of game-changing hydrogen technology clusters unveiled

$1.75m to be invested in 13 clusters across all states & territories

to be invested in 13 clusters across all states & territories Clusters will foster a multi-billion dollar, globally competitive hydrogen industry

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A network of regional hydrogen technology clusters has today been unveiled across Australia, as part of a drive to establish a nationwide hydrogen cluster.

Spearheaded by National Energy Resources Australia (NERA), the national cluster (which would operate as a virtual network) will establish a global identity and a recognised brand for Australian hydrogen technology and expertise. It will also aid the development of the hydrogen supply chain, reduce overlaps and identify gaps in the development, deployment, and commercialisation of new hydrogen focused technologies.

The establishment of the regional hydrogen technology clusters announced today - which cover all of Australia's states and territories – follows the conclusion of a seed funding selection program started by NERA in September. NERA has also been able to leverage a range of funding commitments from state and territory governments around the country, as well as industry financial support.

NERA CEO Miranda Taylor said today's announcement was a crucial step in building the skills, capacities and commercialisation opportunities necessary to unlock Australia's enormous potential to create a globally competitive hydrogen industry that, according to a 2019 Deloitte report, could increase Australia's GDP up to $26 billion.

"Today marks a great step forward in Australia's capability in developing hydrogen technologies. These regional clusters, all of which have the support of their state and territory governments, have been established around key, existing hydrogen projects and technology supply chains in strategic locations that have a demonstrated capacity to support them.

"This will ensure long-term local cohesion and sustainable capability across the emerging hydrogen value chain."

The development of a national hydrogen cluster was identified by the 2019 National Hydrogen Strategy as an important component to scale up Australia's domestic industry to become a global hydrogen competitor.

Today's announcement continues NERA's active role in coordinating collaborative opportunities to realise Australia's hydrogen potential across the hydrogen value chain and ensure that Australian companies are well placed to supply new technology, products and services to domestic and international markets.

Ends

State/

territory Cluster name Cluster leads/members Initial NERA, state

government and industry

investment ACT Canberra Region Hydrogen

Technology Cluster Evoenergy, ANU, Smart Energy

Council, ACT Renewables hub $100,000 NSW Hunter Hydrogen Technology

Cluster University of Newcastle and 14

partners $200,000 NT Territory Hydrogen Cluster Darwin Innovation Hub along with

NT Govt, Energy Club NT and CDU $200,000 Qld Queensland Hydrogen Industry

Cluster (H2Q) Regional Development Australia

Brisbane, on behalf of 38 orgs $100,000 SA South Australian Hub-to-Hub ("SA-

H2H") Hydrogen Technology Cluster EfficientSeePty Ltd and Mumford

Commercial $100,000 Tas Bell Bay Hydrogen Technology

Cluster Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing

Zone (BBAMZ) $100,000 Vic Gippsland Hydrogen Technology

Cluster Committee for Gippsland on

behalf of 64 supporting

organisations $250,000 Clayton Hydrogen Technology

Cluster GrapheneX, CSIRO, Swinburne,

Hydrogen 2.0, Cleantech Japan,

ARENA2036 $150,000 Greater Geelong Hydrogen

Technology Cluster Startupbootcamp $150,000 Mallee Hydrogen Technology

Cluster Mallee Regional Innovation

Centre $50,000 WA Western Australian Hydrogen

Technology Cluster Hydrogen Society of Australia on

behalf of consortium $200,000 Karratha Hydrogen Technology

Cluster City of Karratha with support from

Yara Pilbara Fertilisers $75,000 Peel and South-West Metro

Hydrogen Technology Cluster Murdoch University and six

partners $75,000

Interview requests with NERA CEO Miranda Taylor, state and territory ministers and cluster leaders are to be submitted to NERA's communications team:

For the purposes of Australian regional media, NERA has quotes available from the governments of all Australia's seven states and territories.

Contact:



Russell Yeo

NERA Communications Manager

russell.yeo@nera.org.au

+61 (0)421 637028

About NERA:

NERA is an Industry Growth Centre established under the Australian Government Innovation and Competitiveness Agenda with a focus on the energy resources sector.

NERA is working to maximise the value to the Australian economy by developing an energy resources sector that is globally competitive, sustainable, innovative and diverse.

NERA is engaged across the value chain to achieve significant industry efficiencies; identify and support digital, automation and other innovative technologies; develop future workforce skills; and ensure that there are regulatory frameworks that support future investment, innovation, productivity and global trade.