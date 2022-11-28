Australia’s soaring real estate prices leave 40% of low-income households in rental stress

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

New Rental Affordability Index data shows regions hardest hit, but affordability has also declined in all capital citiesGet our morning and afternoon news emails, free app or daily news podcastHousing stress is on the rise in regional Australia as well as every capital city, as tenants grapple with “unsustainable” rent increases outpacing wages.The latest annual Rental Affordability Index (RAI), released on Tuesday, shows more than 40% of low-income households are now in rental stress and struggling to find money to pay for food, heating and healthcare. Continue reading...