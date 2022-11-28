|
28.11.2022 15:00:23
Australia’s soaring real estate prices leave 40% of low-income households in rental stress
New Rental Affordability Index data shows regions hardest hit, but affordability has also declined in all capital citiesGet our morning and afternoon news emails, free app or daily news podcastHousing stress is on the rise in regional Australia as well as every capital city, as tenants grapple with “unsustainable” rent increases outpacing wages.The latest annual Rental Affordability Index (RAI), released on Tuesday, shows more than 40% of low-income households are now in rental stress and struggling to find money to pay for food, heating and healthcare. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!