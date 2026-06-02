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WKN DE: A3D5BK / ISIN: AT0000A325L0

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02.06.2026 11:02:43

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Launches Stellar Metal Card Collection, Redefining the Future of Premium Payment


EQS-Media / 02.06.2026 / 11:02 CET/CEST

Press Release

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Launches Stellar Metal Card Collection, Redefining the Future of Premium Payment

Vienna, June 2, 2026: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS announces the launch of its Metal Card Collection at Money 20/20 Europe, held in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The collection comprises five meticulously engineered card products that set a new standard for premium payment experiences — combining precision craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and infinite customisation options at the heart of the global payments industry.

 

Innovation Illuminated — The Collection

The new Metal Card Collection consists of five distinct products, each engineered to deliver while sharing a common commitment to quality, durability, and design excellence:

  1. Metal Prime — The definitive metal card experience, combining premium weight, elegant finish with an unmatched tactile satisfaction and a precise mechanical and laser engraved for a card that commands attention at every touchpoint.
  2. Boned Metal — A worthwhile distinctive construction solution that merges the strength of metal with card manufacturing possibilities, delivering entry base sophisticated cards with the metallic resonance.
  3. Full Metal — Pure, uncompromised metal construction from edge to edge. A card that speaks to the art of engineering the future of payment, offering a unique premium experience and premium weight.
  4. Gold Mirror — Featuring a flawless mirror finish that reflects true luxury, the Gold Mirror card is a statement of prestige. Its reflective surface transforms an everyday financial tool into a collectible object of desire.
  5. LED — The most technologically advanced card in the collection, featuring an integrated LED light that activates at the moment of payment. The LED card is a true embodiment of the collection’s promise: Innovation Illuminated.

Engineering the Future of Payment

Across the entire collection, AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS has integrated a suite of advanced features that redefine what a payment card can be:

Precision Engraving: State-of-the-art engraving technology ensures every detail, laser techniques for cardholder data or design details; mechanical engraved for brand identity or magnified designs. All rendered with exceptional accuracy and permanence.

Infinite Customisation: Each card in the collection supports a wide spectrum of design customization options, enabling financial institutions, fintechs, and luxury brands to create truly unique products aligned with their identity.

Tactile Graphics: Multi-dimensional surface treatments add a sensory layer to the card experience, reinforcing brand values through touch.

Mirror Finish: Available on select models, the mirror finish delivers an immaculate reflective surface that signals premium positioning at first glance.

Integrated LED Light: Exclusive to the LED card, this feature introduces a new dimension of interactivity to the payment moment, creating a memorable brand experience.

Premium Weight & Metallic Resonance: Every card in the collection is designed to deliver a distinctive weight and sound that signals quality, reinforcing the cardholder’s sense of premium ownership with every use.

A New Dimension of Premium

Jon Neeraas, EVP Western Europe, Nordics, Americas Tag Systems (member of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS) said:

“With this collection, we are not simply launching new card products — we are redefining what premium means in the payment industry. At AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS, we believe that a card is more than a transaction tool; it is a statement of identity, craftsmanship, and trust. Our Stellar Metal Card Collection is the result of years of expertise and a deep understanding of what financial institutions and their customers expect from a truly premium product. From the precision engraving of the Metal Prime to the innovation illuminated through the LED card, every product in this collection has been designed to leave a lasting impression. We are proud to bring this new dimension of premium to our clients and their cardholders around the world.”

###

 

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG.

Contact Person:  Theoni Dimopoulou, Group Communications & Marketing Manager

Tel.:  T: +43 (1) 61065 - 355

E-Mail:  t.dimopoulou@austriacard.com  

Website:  www.austriacard.com

Symbol:  ACAG

ISIN:  AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchanges:  Vienna Prime Market, Euronext Athens Main Market



End of Media Release
Additional features:

File: ACAG-Metal-Cards

Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Key word(s): Finance

02.06.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
E-mail: marketing@austriacard.com
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/
ISIN: AT0000A325L0
WKN: A3D5BK
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2337974

 
End of News EQS Media

2337974  02.06.2026 CET/CEST

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