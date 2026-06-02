AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BK / ISIN: AT0000A325L0
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02.06.2026 11:02:43
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Launches Stellar Metal Card Collection, Redefining the Future of Premium Payment
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Press Release
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS Launches Stellar Metal Card Collection, Redefining the Future of Premium Payment
Vienna, June 2, 2026: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS announces the launch of its Metal Card Collection at Money 20/20 Europe, held in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The collection comprises five meticulously engineered card products that set a new standard for premium payment experiences — combining precision craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and infinite customisation options at the heart of the global payments industry.
Innovation Illuminated — The Collection
The new Metal Card Collection consists of five distinct products, each engineered to deliver while sharing a common commitment to quality, durability, and design excellence:
Engineering the Future of Payment
Across the entire collection, AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS has integrated a suite of advanced features that redefine what a payment card can be:
Precision Engraving: State-of-the-art engraving technology ensures every detail, laser techniques for cardholder data or design details; mechanical engraved for brand identity or magnified designs. All rendered with exceptional accuracy and permanence.
Infinite Customisation: Each card in the collection supports a wide spectrum of design customization options, enabling financial institutions, fintechs, and luxury brands to create truly unique products aligned with their identity.
Tactile Graphics: Multi-dimensional surface treatments add a sensory layer to the card experience, reinforcing brand values through touch.
Mirror Finish: Available on select models, the mirror finish delivers an immaculate reflective surface that signals premium positioning at first glance.
Integrated LED Light: Exclusive to the LED card, this feature introduces a new dimension of interactivity to the payment moment, creating a memorable brand experience.
Premium Weight & Metallic Resonance: Every card in the collection is designed to deliver a distinctive weight and sound that signals quality, reinforcing the cardholder’s sense of premium ownership with every use.
A New Dimension of Premium
Jon Neeraas, EVP Western Europe, Nordics, Americas Tag Systems (member of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS) said:
“With this collection, we are not simply launching new card products — we are redefining what premium means in the payment industry. At AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS, we believe that a card is more than a transaction tool; it is a statement of identity, craftsmanship, and trust. Our Stellar Metal Card Collection is the result of years of expertise and a deep understanding of what financial institutions and their customers expect from a truly premium product. From the precision engraving of the Metal Prime to the innovation illuminated through the LED card, every product in this collection has been designed to leave a lasting impression. We are proud to bring this new dimension of premium to our clients and their cardholders around the world.”
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ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,360 people and is publicly traded on both the Euronext Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG.
Contact Person: Theoni Dimopoulou, Group Communications & Marketing Manager
Tel.: T: +43 (1) 61065 - 355
E-Mail: t.dimopoulou@austriacard.com
Website: www.austriacard.com
Symbol: ACAG
ISIN: AT0000A325L0
Stock Exchanges: Vienna Prime Market, Euronext Athens Main Market
End of Media Release
Additional features:
File: ACAG-Metal-Cards
Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Key word(s): Finance
02.06.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|Lamezanstraße 4-8
|1230 Vienna
|Austria
|E-mail:
|marketing@austriacard.com
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A325L0
|WKN:
|A3D5BK
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2337974
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2337974 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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