04.06.2022 15:31:00
Author Christine Porath on the Importance of Respect
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Emily Flippen and Maria Gallagher discuss:Motley Fool senior analyst Asit Sharma talks with Georgetown University business professor and author Christine Porath about how Traeger's (NYSE: COOK) CEO changed the company's culture and other takeaways from her book Mastering Community.Maria and Emily respond to a listener's question about beach reads for investors with four recommendations, discuss Unilever's new drone delivery ice cream business, and share two stocks on their radar: 1Stdibs.com and Doximity.Continue reading
