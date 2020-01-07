Author David L. Johnson's newly released "Man on Purpose" is an intriguing and thought-provoking examination of the role of men in 21st century society

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Man on Purpose: A Journey to Becoming a Better Man, Husband, and Father": an insightful and thoughtful exploration of the role of men in modern society. "Man on Purpose: A Journey to Becoming a Better Man, Husband, and Father" is the creation of published author, David L. Johnson, a former pastor and founder of Selah Restoration Fellowship.

Johnson states: "God asked the question, 'Adam, where art thou?' So, with the same intention of calling men out of obscurity and into accountability and presence, I now also ask, 'Men, where are you?'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David L. Johnson's new book takes a no-nonsense and hard look at the role of men in modern society and, rather than simply lament a sorry state of affairs, provides straight-talking, actionable advice to help overcome the issues affecting many youths and adults alike.

Drawing upon the lessons taught in the Bible, Johnson's book is one that both reveals the errors prevalent in our age and offers a simple solution: that man function according to his created purpose.

