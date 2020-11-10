|
Author John Feinstein Releases New Audiobook
BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Feinstein's view of sports over the past four decades is about as unique as the relationships he has built along the way.
In his first exclusive audio book, five of John's most meaningful relationships are captured in a series of intimate conversations that provide listeners with an in-depth look into both John and the backgrounds of the high-profile coaches and athletes he has covered.
THE FRIENDS I'VE MADE features remarkably personal and intimate exchanges with Michigan State Men's Basketball Coach TOM IZZO, golf personality DAVID FEHERTY, Golden State Warriors Head Coach STEVE KERR, tennis analyst, sports commentator and women's journalism pioneer MARY CARILLO and Duke Men's Basketball Coach MIKE KRZYZEWSKI.
NOW AVAILABLE on AUDIBLE, AMAZON AND ITUNES
http://bit.ly/TheFriendsIveMade
