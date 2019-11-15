Author Julia Oliver's new book "Dream of the White Stallion" is a spellbinding work of historical fiction set amid the landed gentry of eighteenth-century England

FRANKLIN, Ind., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julia Oliver is a lifelong equestrian, active member and teacher in her nondenominational church, and former high school teacher. She lives on the horse farm she shares with her veterinarian husband which now operates as Meadowstone Therapeutic Riding Center, where she provides riding lessons to children with disabilities and directs equine psychotherapy for adult clients of a residential addictions program. Julia has completed her new book "Dream of the White Stallion": an enthralling work of romantic fiction that keeps the pages turning until the thrilling conclusion.

Julia writes, "Kathryn Alexander, writing in her personal journal, describes her coming of age while dealing with childhood bullies and a dying mother. She is a shy teenager living in eighteenth-century England, the era when Thoroughbred racing and breeding became the rage among the aristocracy. She has always loved horses, and even though her Irish father is an exceptional, but untraditional, equine trainer and healer, her humble, working-class family could never afford one of the beautiful animals. Although a commoner herself, Kathryn secretly loves William Stanley, the handsome young viscount who shares her passion and affinity for horses. Kathryn and her father save a crippled young foal and raise it only to have the filly stolen the night her father is killed. This horrific event spirals Kathryn into a nightmare of desperate destitution, destructive choices, and eventually, a spiritual journey that will change her life forever. Will she solve the mystery of her father's murder, find forgiveness for her crushing guilt, and overcome the class differences that separate her from the man she loves?"

Published by Page Publishing, Julia Oliver's engrossing book is an evocative work of historical romantic fiction and an enthralling tale for horse lovers of all ages.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Dream of the White Stallion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

