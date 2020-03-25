Author Lori Josifek's new book "The Hummingbird Story" is a gentle story depicting the everyday tragedy of nature and the awesome power of faith in God's grace

CHICO, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lori Josifek, a mother, grandmother, teacher, choir director, artist, and writer who lives with her husband in Chico, California, where she enjoys tandem bicycling, rollerblading, camping, cooking, and spending time with her family, has published her latest book "The Hummingbird Story": a delightful addition to any faith-based library.

Lori writes, "There are times when everyone needs to hear the comforting words, don't worry, everything will be all right. We need to know that there's someone greater than ourselves watching out for our well-being. And that when the worst seems to be happening in our life or in the lives of those we love, there is someone who hears our prayers, sees our need, and responds in love.

In this simple, true story, the chance meeting of a pet cat and a hummingbird reflects this truth in a real and comforting way. Confronted with a natural tragedy, the author is reminded of a Biblical truth and calls upon God to intervene. When He does, the author's faith is encouraged. In turn, she invites readers to trust in the God of the Bible who cares—even about sparrows and hummingbirds."

Published by Page Publishing, Lori Josifek's inspiring book is a poignant story of faith, hope, and the power of God's grace.

