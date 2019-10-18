Author Margaret La Vorn Lewis's new book "Out of the Will" is a deeply personal memoir recounting her Detroit childhood, and the role of faith in her life.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Margaret La Vorn Lewis, a full-time outreach minister at St. Matthews St. Joseph church and lifelong resident of Detroit, Michigan, has completed her new book "Out of the Will": a true story of life, family, and faith.

Margaret La Vorn Lewis brings readers "Out of the Will", an entertaining look at real life experiences growing up in the City of Detroit. Full of memorable people, tragedy, and triumph through the eyes of the author, "Out of the Will" sheds light on the need for spirituality in everyday life.

A character-driven true story full of antagonism about a middle-class black family in the late sixties and early seventies. The venue is in the Motor City, the author grapples with the trials of being raised by a divorcee who had been abused by two husbands.

She was left to raise five children on her own. However, the first husband had great input and one child was born to this union. The second husband had little to no communication, which caused division coupled with sibling rivalry. Meanwhile, the mother tried to live her life as the madness continued.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, A Margaret La Vorn Lewis's relatable book is a personal history of abiding faith in her life.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Out of the Will" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York-based, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not overwhelmed with logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of accomplished authors and publishing professionals allows writers to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

SOURCE Page Publishing