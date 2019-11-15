Author Mary Schon's new book "The Pear Tree Principle" is both an inspiring memoir charting her path from poverty to success and a practical guide for wealth generation

OMAHA, Neb., Nov.15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary Schon is a married mother, grandmother, and career real estate professional who has owned and operated a successful brokerage firm since 1980, selling and managing millions of dollars' worth of real estate as well as building her own personal real estate portfolio. She has completed her new book "The Pear Tree Principle: A Solid Guideline from Poverty to Wealth and Success": a rags-to-riches story and an invaluable resource for anyone considering investing in real estate.

An inspirational true story of a young girl living in poverty, whose life was forever changed by a basic truth she learned from a simple pear tree growing in her own backyard. This lesson led to intrigue that eventually took and transformed her from a life of poverty to wealth and success in every facet of her life.

She now shares with readers and guides them step by step on a journey that will tell them exactly what to do to duplicate this kind of success in their own life with little or no investment on their part.

Published by Page Publishing, Mary Schon's engrossing book is a must-read for any aspiring entrepreneur.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Pear Tree Principle: A Solid Guideline from Poverty to Wealth and Success" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

